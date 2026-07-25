California El Camino Real pilgrimage

This summer, five seminarians from Thomas Aquinas Seminary and one priest will walk the southern portion of El Camino Real, traveling from Mission Santa Barbara to Mission San Diego over approximately two weeks.





Walking daily from mission to mission, they will undertake this summer apostolate in a spirit of prayer, sacrifice, and devotion. We are raising funds to help cover food, lodging, transportation support, fuel costs, and other necessary pilgrimage expenses along the way. As plans and logistics have continued to develop, additional transportation and support needs have arisen, and any extra funds will help ensure the seminarians and Fr. Periol can complete the pilgrimage safely and fruitfully.





In gratitude for your generosity, Masses and prayers will be offered for all benefactors.





Thank you for supporting these seminarians and their priest in this unique pilgrimage.