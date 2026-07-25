Caleb Hough - Mercy Ships Volunteer

My name is Caleb, and I'm going to serve with Mercy Ships as an Endpoint Analyst (IT position) on the African Mercy for 6 months. Help me to go and serve as God has called me to do! Above are pictures of some past mission trips I've been blessed to be a part of.





Full Story:





I started working for Mercy Ships full time back in December of 2025, a few months after being laid off from my previous job. It has been a wonderful place to work and I've greatly enjoyed all the people I've gotten to work with and the work I've done.





In March, I got to participate in their onboarding program. This is 2 weeks of training for new full time staff and volunteers who will be serving for over 9 months. I met some incredible people, learned far more about the ministry, and just loved every minute. On the Friday of the first week, we did a 3 hour silent retreat. This was time for us to go out on the ISC (International Service Center) headquarters alone and spend time in reflection and prayer. During the week, I had felt like maybe God was calling me to go serve on the ships. I have gone on multiple short term missions and always felt like I needed to do something more long term. So I prayed about it.





That day was COLD and windy, and the sky was cloudless. As I sat there praying to God about what I should do, I thought, "I could ask God to put a cloud in the sky to show me that I'm supposed to go serve on the ships." But I decided not to, for whatever reason. Then I thought, "I could ask him to stop the wind," but ultimately didn't ask for that either. Then, I just asked, "God, give me any sign that..." and then I heard what sounded like a ship horn in the distance before I even finished that request. Mind you, the ISC is in Lindale, Texas. It is completely landlocked, hours from the nearest seashore or port. I then thought, "That was weird. Anyway, please give me a sign." And then I heard it again!





A few minutes later, I was already pretty convinced, but still praying and doubting and being anxious. Then I looked up and saw there was a cloud in the sky. And a moment or two later, the wind died down until it was still. I was very sure then. At that point, I began being very nervous. I asked about leaving my family and friends. I tried to reason that God had finally brought me to a place where I felt at home, so why would I be called to leave?





Then I looked at my Bible, which I had left open from my reading before. The wind had caught the pages before it stopped and when I picked it up, it was flipped to Mark 8. The very first verse my eyes landed on was verse 13:

"Then he left them, got back into the boat and crossed to the other side."

At that point, I couldn't doubt anymore. That week, I began talking to the recruiters at Mercy Ships about what it looks like to transition from a full-time (paid) employee to a volunteer. We began the process, informed my current boss, and then found the spot for me. I'll be serving as an Endpoint Analyst on the Africa Mercy (AFM) for 6 months!





I need lots of prayer. This has been a hard decision for me. I love my family and my friends here in Texas, and distance is going to be tough. Please pray that God would use me well and help me to overcome this anxiety!