Help Caleb (Possum) Downs recover from ICU stay

Two weeks ago, what started as a normal day turned into a fight for my life.I suffered an extreme asthma attack so severe that my lungs completely locked up. I couldn't get a single breath of air. Within minutes, I was fighting for consciousness while my poor wife was on the phone with 911. I then collapsed on the floor and started convulsing when my wife was holding me in her arms. I am only here today because of the grace of Almighty God and the incredible first responders who arrived at the scene. Before the ambulance even arrived, police officers had to perform life-saving chest compressions to keep my heart going. When the paramedics arrived, I had to be intubated immediately. I spent the next two days in the ICU, heavily sedated and on a ventilator, while doctors worked to stabilize my breathing. It was a terrifying near-death experience that has left me with a new perspective on life—but also with a difficult path ahead.While I am slowly recovering, I have been unable to work for the last two weeks and my wife also was out of work for sometime taking care of me. As a result, I’ve fallen behind on my rent, utilities, and basic living expenses. The weight of these bills is making it hard to focus on the rest and healing I need to get back to 100%.I am reaching out to ask for your help to get caught up. Any donation, no matter how small, will go directly toward my basic bills and medical costs. If you aren't able to give, please keep me in your prayers and consider sharing this page.Thank you for being part of my second chance at life. God bless you all and I love you all.