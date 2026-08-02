Calcaneus fracture, desperately need help.

I fell my roof on March 15th 2026, I have been going through a real tough time. My wife left me on September 23rd 2025 and I have to support my son with no income. I have been struggling to pay bills and afford gas to get me and my son to my doctors appointments and my sons appointments. I can't work and have gone on snap for food but thats all I have. I'm pleading with anyone who can help. I dont know what to do, I have asked everyone i know and I can't borrow anymore from them, this is my last hope. I pray every day that something happens for me to get back on my feet. I can provid proof of my injury from medical records and photos. I'm at my witts ends and I feel so bad that I cant take care of things like i once did. I feel lost with no light and the end of my struggle. If you can help with anything I would be very appreciative of your help.

Thank you for your time

Jason Mckenna

Linden, Tennessee.