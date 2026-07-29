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Help an Army Veteran's Family Recover from Fire

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$50 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Cain

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Cain

Help an Army Veteran's Family Recover from Fire

Hello , My name is James M. Cain, Around noon or so Saturday morning, December 6 2025 , Our house caught fire and burned to total loss status. All persons at the house were evacuated as soon as the fire was discovered and all got out with out physical injury, including all of our Cats .The fire was at the rear and spread to the attic through the walls starting from the electrical meter attached to the outside of the house.




I am an Army Veteran with an honorable Discharge, And my wife Melanie is medically Frail with Diverticulitis. Due to the fire and associated water damage, this is a total loss and I do not yet receive VA benifits yet as this is a 2 year process. We really need help.


We have lost everything so , for those that would like to help with monetary matters,we are setting up this GiveSendGo in the hopes of generating financial assistance to allow us to get ourselves back on our feet and into a new home.


At this point in time we are receiving some support and assistance from local churches , The Red Cross, And a local operation known as Lend a Hand, that operates a Free Pantry and thrift store in our town.


We would like to thank the Town of Walkerton community and those that have come forward already to help us in our time of need, what this assistance means to us can not be put into words so again thank you .


For Reference and Verification purposes Here is the link to the local news story about this,


https://wsbt.com/news/local/gallery/firefighters-respond-to-large-house-fire-in-walkerton-indiana-st-joseph-county?photo=8




All Rights are reserved by their respective copyright holders and all images and / Or Video media shown or added later from all sources are the sole property of the copyright owners


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