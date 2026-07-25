Cailey & Morford Family Hospital Expenses Help

Cailey Morford (Josh and Mary's 17 year old child) was having a tooth filled on July 6th and became unresponsive. The dental office said she had what looked like a seizure. When the EMT'S came she still was unresponsive till they took her to 1st hospital emergency room. When she regained conscienceness she could not talk or walk and was very weak. They then drove her by ambulance to 2nd hospital 53 miles away to Royal Oak Hospital in Detroit. As you can imagine the hospital bills will be over $100,000.

Dad is a youth pastor and Mom is church secretary in small church in Michigan. They also have 2 little girls besides Cailey. As we know being in ministry is a blessing but most ministers can make more in the private work market and work less hours.

After arriving at emergency room at Royal Oak, they took a CT SCan and saw a spot on her brain. Her Mom, Mary (Covert) Morford died from a glioblastoma brain tumor at age 24 when Cailey was 18 months old. So this freaked Cailey's family out.

The 1st night she was in hospital she had a seizure. The hospital neurologist did an EEG test on her brain all day the next day. An MRI was done on 2nd evening to address the spot on brain. She could talk by then but still could not walk. We had many people all over the world praying for Cailey.

The results came in:

MRI was clear- no spot on brain.

EEG showed she has never had any seizures

Her mobility was at 90% on 3rd day and was released with physical therapy at home required.

The hospital kept her for 3rd day to make sure she would not have any relapses.

The hospital expenses for 2 emergency room visits at 2 different hospitals,

2 ambulance rides (1 being 53 miles away), CT SCAN, MRI, EEG tests, neurologist and other doctors involved, plus 3 days stay at hospital will be over $100,000.

Cailey is doing fine now. 3 weeks later she is still very tired but her mobility is restored.

We are asking anyone that can help with this financial burden and donate in any way to do so. Every dollar donated no matter how small will be a blessing!

Thank you ahead of time for your donation!



