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Caiden’s YWAM Secondary School

Goal$8,000 USD
Raised$5,425 USD

Fundraiser created byCaiden Crysel

Fundraiser funds will be received by Caiden Crysel

Caiden’s YWAM Secondary School

This July, I will be returning to Mexico to do a six month secondary school with Youth With A Mission. The name of this program is Bible School for the Nations. During the first four months of this school, we will be taking a chronological trip through the entirety of the Bible, developing a Biblical foundation and growing in our overall understanding of the Word of God. We will also be trained to be better communicators of the Word and how to effectively teach the Bible. During the last two months, we will embark on our outreach phase of the school in which we will be partnering with OMT (Oral Mother Tongue), a movement dedicated to orally translating the Bible into every mother tongue language on Earth. We will be traveling to communities who have recently received the Bible in their language, discipling them with culturally relevant and strategic Bible training. I have always had a love, desire, and gift for teaching, and I believe this is why God has put this program on my heart.


The cost of the lecture phase portion of this school is $4,500 and the cost of the outreach phase will be $2,500-$3,500, depending on where we travel to. Will you partner with me in fulfilling the Great Commission to make disciples of all nations?


If you would like to partner with me, there are three ways you can do so:

  1. Give (sowing a monetary seed)
  2. Pray (strengthening me spiritually)
  3. Share (allowing others to see this post)


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