CAD future

hello, I'm not going to give a sob story, but my computer which holds my future, and designs for the automotive industry suffered water damaged and shorted my power supply the box internals such as the power button, and the graphics card, I'm not looking to upgrade just to replace the items with cheap parts as im financially already struggling, the parts are a 580 gx graphics card, a 600w power supply a cheap case and any new wires that might need to be replaced, It would help a bunch, 10% of the fundraiser is going back to the website, just wasn't expecting my life's work to be in limbo now covered behind a paywall when i have college debt to still pay off and bills. don't feel obligated eventually i will be able to replace it on my own but any extra cash i can get can help speed up the process of me getting back onto my career