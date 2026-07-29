Cache Cemetery Equipment fund

Help Cache Cemetery buy equipment to protect our cemetery and keep beautiful for family's to come and visit love one's.





We’re raising $60,000 to buy a skid steer with trailer and attachments to replace worn volunteer equipment and ensure safe, reliable upkeep of Cache Cemetery. The machine will grade roads, mow and trim gravesites, clear storm-damaged trees and brush, level headstones as needed and handle light materials — all while reducing injury risk for volunteers and lowering costly contractor calls.

Will you help with a gift of:

$50 — general support $250 — tool or supply support $1,000 — Bronze sponsor (listed on donor plaque)

Thank you for helping preserve this important community place with our loved ones and our Veteran's.



