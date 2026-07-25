Cabgx5; PAD Dual artery bypass on Rob

I spent 27 days in the hospital for peripheral artery disease bypass in my right leg and a quintuple bypass open-heart surgery. The support that I got from everybody was wonderful, I could not have made it through without it… However, the reality of the bills has now rear is ugly head. I thought long and hard about doing this, Donna suggested it, and it’s a good suggestion. Everybody needs a little help every now and then. I’m just hoping the fact that I have been there for others translates into some good karma for me now. I really appreciate any help at all with these bills. Donna and I thank you.