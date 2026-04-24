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C4 Social AppChrist Conscious Constitution Charity

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLeigh Alexandria Cecil

Fundraiser funds will be received by Leigh Alexandria Cecil

C4 Social AppChrist Conscious Constitution Charity

C4 — Christ. Consciousness. Constitution. Charity.


America was never meant to be a nation where people stay silent out of fear. It was built by courageous individuals willing to stand for truth, faith, freedom, and one another. C4 was created to reignite that spirit.


C4 stands for Christ, Consciousness, Constitution, and Charity — a platform built by an American, for Americans, where freedom of speech, faith, creativity, and truth still matter.

This is more than an app or website. It is a movement.

A place where people can:

  1. Share podcasts, music, ideas, and downloads freely
  2. Organize causes and connect with others
  3. Highlight constitutional rights violations and injustices
  4. Give a voice to the marginalized and unheard
  5. Help families and individuals in need through donations and outreach
  6. Encourage open conversations without fear of censorship
  7. Inspire spiritual growth, truth-seeking, and meaningful connection

We believe America becomes stronger when its people become stronger.

If we want this country to be great again, we must first dare to be great ourselves — through courage, compassion, accountability, and action.

C4 believes freedom of expression is both a God-given and constitutional right. We will not silence people for unpopular opinions, different perspectives, creative expression, spiritual discussions, or questioning the status quo.

You are free to:

  1. Speak your mind
  2. Share your experiences and revelations
  3. Express yourself through music, podcasts, and media
  4. Spread awareness about issues affecting our nation
  5. Have honest conversations without fear of censorship

The only content that will ever be restricted is content that directly incites violence or intentionally harms others. Beyond that, this platform stands firmly for freedom, dialogue, and the constitutional rights Americans were born with.

C4 is about restoring humanity in a world increasingly divided by fear, control, and isolation. It is about bringing people together — not through hatred, but through truth, mercy, grace, and charity toward one another.

Throughout Scripture, we are reminded that faith must be lived out through action:

“Faith without works is dead.” — James 2:17
“Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will repay him for his deed.” — Proverbs 19:17
“Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2

This platform exists to help people rise — spiritually, emotionally, financially, creatively, and as a nation.

Your support helps build:

  1. Independent infrastructure for free expression
  2. Charitable outreach and assistance programs
  3. Creator tools for podcasts and music
  4. Donation systems for families and individuals in crisis
  5. Awareness campaigns surrounding constitutional rights and social issues
  6. A space where truth and freedom can still exist together

This is not about politics alone.

This is about people.

This is about preserving freedom, restoring compassion, and reminding Americans that their voice still matters.

Together, we can build something future generations will thank us for.

Welcome to C4.

Where Americans dare to be great so our country can be- by Glorying God thru good works.

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