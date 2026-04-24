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C4 APP Christ Consciousness Constitution Charity

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byLeigh Alexandria Cecil

Fundraiser funds will be received by Leigh Alexandria Cecil

C4 APP Christ Consciousness Constitution Charity

Subject: Building C4 — A Platform Turning Accountability into Action


Hi Americans-

Im Alex. Just another American that has been marginalized and experienced government injustices. I was raised by two decorated military veterans who raised me to stand for truth and do my part to ensure our country remains free. How can America be great if its citizens don’t dare to be?


I’m reaching out to share a social platform I’m building that sits at the intersection of technology, accountability, and community-driven impact.


I’m the founder of Giving Change Inc., a nonprofit launching C4 (Christ, Consciousness, Constitution, Charity). C4 is a multi-functional platform designed to transform awareness into measurable action—by giving individuals tools to document issues, highlight constitutional rights violations , mobilize service, fund causes, and amplify credible voices in one ecosystem- one that doesn’t limit or ban individuals for speaking their truth.


C4 brings together:

Rights & accountability tracking — collaborative documentation that strengthens credibility and collective awareness

Action challenges — individuals, organizations, and public entities can be challenged to participate in positive acts of service

Media & voice — integrated podcasting and content tools to educate, inform, and mobilize

Cause-driven marketplace & donations — users support nonprofits directly through donations and sales tied to missions they care about


Our long-term vision is to build a scalable infrastructure for ethical behavior and civic engagement, where doing good is visible, rewarded, and easy to participate in.


I’m selectively connecting with angel investors and strategic partners who value long-term impact, principled leadership, and systems that empower communities rather than exploit them. I’d welcome the opportunity to share the roadmap, discuss growth and sustainability, and explore potential alignment.


Thank you for your time and consideration,

Im only one person but built this app to help others have a voice and get the truth since media sensors it- which we will never. Only not permitting inciting violence. Any idea is just that without financial backing and other American’s and Christian’s who’s vision and aligns and are willing to take part. pray on it, & hope god speaks to your heart.


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