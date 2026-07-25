Byram Bridle and Family

Byram also known as Dr. Bridle was one of the first people to stand up for Canadians when the covid situation arose. He lost so much during that time while being the voice for us all.

It is now our turn to be there for Byram and his family. In the past few days Byram's wife, Jocelyn, has become gravely ill and is currently in critical condition and in a coma.

While Byram has not asked for any support, I felt it important that we all show how much we care. Our support to assist them with the costs that they will be facing will make such a difference for them. It is our turn to give back .

S. Coles