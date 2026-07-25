By Faith Music Studio

By Faith Music is a 501c3 Non-Profit Organization Music Outreach created by award winning Artist/Producer Gabriel Bello. Set in rural North Carolina, this audio/video recording facility will train all ages in music education, music technologies and broadcast. Our goal is to share the gospel of Jesus Christ through the art of music performance, creation and recording. By Faith Studio will be a top notch facility to record audio/video and livestream concerts, podcasts, sermons and teaching modules concerning music & faith based content. We are partnering with the Cabarrus County School Systems(Mount Pleasant Middle & High School), Cabarrus/Mecklenburg County Arts Counsels and local ministries such as Propel, Encounter Christ & Community Church.

This fundraiser is to go towards finishing the construction inside the building: HVAC(heating/air conditioning)(17k), plumbing(10k), electrical/wiring(10k) & spray foam insulation(10k)

The next fund raiser will cover wall insulation, drywall, bathroom, kitchen & flooring. The final campaign will go towards purchasing cameras, video switching system, monitors and updated recording equipment(mixer, microphones, cables).

We have received enough minor grants and private donations towards funding this project to where the outer structure is up. This included: permits, grading, concrete, plumbing install part 1, purchasing the building and having it built/installed. The cost for this was over $30,000.

We're looking to complete this project in 3 phases:

1- Plumbing, Electrical, Spray Foam Insulate entire building

Control room, bathroom and vocal booth totally complete with insulation, sheet rock and split unit AC

2- finish HCAV for rest of building, insulate and sheet rock remaining rooms/booths and walls

3- raise additional funds for equipment upgrades

Phases 1 & 2 will take approximately 40k-50k to complete. Campaign will be updated upon construction completion.

All donations are tax deductible.

I believe it will be a powerful center for change not only in North Carolina but the world!