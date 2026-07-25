By the Well is coming soon ✨









By the Well is currently in the works as we build a welcoming, Christ-centered community where women can encounter Jesus, grow in faith, find belonging, and discover the living water that only He can provide.





Through honest conversations, personal testimonies, and a growing relationship with Christ, By the Well invites women to step out of spiritual complacency, pursue a deeper faith, and walk together toward the heart of God.





This is just the beginning. Good things take time, and meaningful things are built through prayer, patience, and obedience to God’s calling.









If you feel led to support By the Well by donating, or simply praying for this vision, it would mean so much.



