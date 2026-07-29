By His Strength Opportunities Grow Supporting 79

A Journey of Faith and Redemption for #79 Quindale

​"Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find." — Matthew 7:7

​In our family, we walk by faith. We believe that we are called to work hard, but we also believe in the blessing of a community coming together. Just as Jesus moved through the world supported by the generosity of those who believed in His mission, we are humbly asking our "village" to help us support our son’s next step.

​The Trial & The Light Bulb

Our son, Quindale (#79), didn't start his football journey until the 8th grade. By his 10th-grade year, he was at a crossroads. Between a struggle with his grades and a moment of doubt where he wasn't sure if the game was still for him, he was ready to hang up his cleats. As his parents, we didn't want him to give up on himself. We told him, "There’s no harm in trying—just give it one more year and see how you feel."

​When he stepped back onto that field, the "light bulb" didn't just flicker—it exploded. He realized the fire was still there. Since then, we’ve invested everything we can into his dream. We saved and paid the $250 for him to attend regional prospect camps where he proved he belonged, even coming back stronger after a physical injury. He fixed his academics, reclaimed his eligibility, and fought with everything he had to earn back that #79 jersey.

​The Strength to Provide

We are a hardworking family. Between the two of us, we work 40+ hour weeks to keep our home stable and our kids secured. Only God gives us the physical strength to overcome the toll those hours take on our bodies. We give everything we can to our children, but we want more for them than just the "grind."

​As a parent, you always want your kids to go further than you did. We don't want Quindale to be trapped in the cycle of "working to live" or having to give that "sour line" of “I’m sorry, I can’t be there, I have to work tomorrow.” We want him to have a future where he can enjoy his family and walk in the freedom that his talent and his faith provide.

​How You Can Join the Village

Quindale has been officially invited to the National Showcase at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. This is a door that leads to that better future, but it is a 3-day commitment four states away.

​The costs of a national stage are significant. Between a registration fee that is three times higher than local camps, the travel across four states, and the lodging required for national scouting, it is more than we can come out of pocket for alone.

​Your support helps cover:

​The Registration & Scouting Fees: Ensuring his talent is seen by recruiters on an NFL stage. ​The 3-Day National Journey: Helping with travel and lodging for the duration of the showcase. ​The Prayers: Standing with us as we trust the Holy Spirit to guide his every step.

​Whether it’s a gift of support or a gift of prayer, we are deeply grateful. We are moving in faith, trusting that the Lord will provide the way for Quindale to show the world the talent God placed inside him.

​To God be all the glory!