By GOD i need YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!

I am 37 years old and GOD fearing I changed my life and things is harder then ever.i have a 3 year old son woth autism and a fiance in mental health care for 2 months.At this very moment me and my son is at a park in Charlotte bcuz we have nowhere to go..if you contact me and pay for a hotel for a month that is all I need so I can take care of my family.its hard to go forward without stability please all those woth a little bit of heart and care please help me..and as GOD is my witness it will go to a place to stay..and will ofcoarse show proof please hp us!!