By FAITH Jesus will supply

This is my first time ever being on a platform like this. I humbly come before all who will take the time to read this, and hear my humble cry. I am a father, husband, who at times by the grace of God barely has two wooden nickels to rub together, yet because of Christ, still make it to feed my family with what we have. Before this year began, I told God by FAITH that the businesses He has for me must happen, and I have stepped out on faith and started a freight brokerage company. Even though I have the LLC and the Authority in place, I’m unable to pay for the surety bond due to my past credit. As a result, I have to come up with close to $7,000 to pay for this bond so that I can officially start. The logistics of transportation will be a blessing to my family of seven, also to include my son who lives with his mother. I am just praying that someone will look at my heart here and witness a man of God stepping out on faith to begin a legacy for years to come. God bless all of you with Strength, Guidance, and Wisdom.