Buy Me a Drink?

I am a senior on a fixed income. It’s my birthday today. I’m 74. I enjoy a bourbon now and then. Ok, I enjoy it a lot. Maybe a bit too much. But I’ve always wanted to try Pappy Van Winkle and have no possible way to do it without selling my house. So … help?! The Pappy Van Winkle Top Shelf Trio (15yr-20yr-23yr!) is on sale for only $8159.97. It almost never goes on sale. If only 510 of you wonderful people each bought me one regular $16.00 drink, it would allow me to sample what I am told is the very best. I’m a simple man, and this is a simple request. I appreciate you all. With apologies to biblical purists, always remember ““Stop drinking only water, and use a little [bourbon] because of your stomach and your frequent illnesses.” – 1 Timothy 5:23