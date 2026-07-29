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Buy Hannah a Coffee!

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byHannah Williams

Buy Hannah a Coffee!

Hi. I'm Hannah Williams. I'm not a politician. I'm not a journalist. I'm not on anyone's payroll. I'm just an American woman who got tired of feeling like she couldn't say what she actually thinks — about her faith, her country, her values — without being called extreme, dangerous, or a threat to democracy. So I started saying it anyway.

I show up with the truth they'd rather you didn't hear. About our veterans. Our border. Our Second Amendment. Our faith. The mainstream media that sold your trust to the highest bidder. The corporations that put a flag on their logo and a Chinese factory in their supply chain. I say what you feel but can't say at work. At dinner. Online without being attacked. Running this operation is not free. Every video costs time and tools. Every newsletter costs hours. Every week of content costs money I invest out of pocket — because I believe this message matters and I believe Americans deserve to hear it. I'm not asking for much. If my content has ever made you feel less alone — less crazy — less like you're the only one who sees what's happening to this country — then this is your chance to say thank you.

Every dollar goes directly toward keeping this operation running: → Video production tools to bring my message to life → Platform costs to reach more Americans every week → Newsletter infrastructure to deliver the truth straight to your inbox → Content research to stay one step ahead of what the mainstream won't cover No corporate sponsors telling Hannah what to say.

No political donors pulling strings.

No agenda just one American woman.

Saying what needs to be said. — Hannah Williams



P.S. Every single contribution — no matter the size — makes a difference. Even $5 means one more week of truth. Thank you for being here.

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