Hello everyone,





I am a hardworking mother of two children and am currently trying to raise money for a reliable vehicle. Between rent, utilities, groceries, childcare, and other monthly bills, it has been very difficult to save enough money for a car on my own.





Having dependable transportation would make a huge difference for my family. It would help me get to work, take my children where they need to go, and provide more stability in our daily lives.





Any donation, no matter the amount, would be greatly appreciated. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean so much to us. Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity during this time.





With gratitude,







