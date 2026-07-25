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Buvuma Island; Building a School

GoalKES 2,100,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byMukisa Joseph

Buvuma Island; Building a School

Connect Hope Buvuma is Partnering with local believers in Buwangwe to build a sanctuary of education, life skills, and faith for vulnerable children on the Buvuma Islands of Lake Victoria.


Why Buvuma? Why Now?

Nestled in the waters of Lake Victoria, the Buvuma Islands are vibrant and full of potential, yet geographically isolated from many basic opportunities mainland children take for granted. At the Buwangwe landing site, hundreds of young children grow up with limited access to quality, safe primary education. Without early learning and essential life skills, young lives are easily trapped in cycles of poverty and vulnerability.

At Connect Hope Buvuma, we believe every child is created with God-given purpose and deserves a safe place to learn, grow, and hear the Gospel. Education on these islands isn't just about reading and writing — it is a lifeline. A dedicated primary school at Buwangwe will serve as a sanctuary where children receive quality learning, life skills training, daily meals, and a strong spiritual foundation.


Our Story & Local Partnership

Connect Hope Buvuma is a Christian-founded charity dedicated to walking alongside island families to provide holistic educational support and practical life skills for needy children.


God has already opened major doors for this project:

  1. The Land: We have successfully acquired 2 acres of land at the Buwangwe landing site, giving this school a permanent home.
  2. Community Ownership: We are not doing this alone. The faithful members of our partner church, Buwangwe Christian Fellowship, have pledged to support construction through casual labor and preparing daily meals for workers.

Because the community is pouring in their hands and sweat, 100% of the funds raised will go directly toward purchasing durable building materials.


Project Breakdown & Budget

To make this school fully functional, safe, and sustainable, we need to construct the foundation, classrooms, sanitation facilities, and support structures.

Here is exactly how your gifts will be used:

Building PhaseDescriptionCost (USD)
Classroom Block 13 primary classrooms$7,000
Classroom Block 24 primary classrooms$9,300
Sanitation FacilitiesSeparate latrines for boys, girls, and staff$2,350
Kitchen & Food StoreFacility to prepare daily meals and safely store grain$3,050
Total Funding SoughtComplete School Construction$21,700


How You Can Help

  1. Give: Whether you can sponsor a bag of cement ($10), a desk set ($50), or an entire classroom block, every dollar directly builds a child's future.
  2. Pray: Please pray for safety on site, for the workers from Buwangwe Christian Fellowship, and that this school will bring glory to God across Lake Victoria.
  3. Share: Share this GiveSendGo page with your church, small group, family, and friends on social media

Thank you for standing with the children of Buvuma. Together, we can build a haven of hope that transforms generations!

"Train up a child in the way he should go; even when he is old he will not depart from it." — Proverbs 22:6

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