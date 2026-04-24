Butterfly Castle

We are a family based in Indiana seeking to develop a homeschool-friendly educational center focused on academic support, faith-based learning, and hands-on nature education.

Our program will include homework help and instruction in core subjects such as reading, language arts, and the natural sciences. We also plan to incorporate Bible-based teaching as part of our daily learning environment.

A key part of our mission is environmental education and conservation. Each year, we intend to raise monarch butterflies as part of a structured learning program to help support awareness and preservation of this endangered species, giving children a direct, hands-on experience with science and stewardship of nature.

Our team brings both professional and cultural strengths to this work. I am a registered nurse with experience in care and education, and my wife is a Colombian-born teacher with strong experience working with children and language instruction. Together, we are committed to creating a safe, nurturing, and engaging environment for learning and growth.

In addition to core academics, we hope to offer a variety of enrichment programs designed to support families, strengthen learning outcomes, and encourage curiosity in language, science, and the natural world.

Our goal is to operate this center in a mission-driven, community-focused way, keeping it as accessible and nonprofit-oriented as possible while serving families in our area.



