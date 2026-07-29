Business support

I am a Kenyan citizen seeking support to establish and grow a local fashion business venture that will help me provide sustainable income for my family and support my relatives.

To launch this initiative successfully, I am respectfully requesting a soft loan of USD 7,000. The funds will be invested directly into purchasing stock, business operations, and market development. I am committed to managing the venture responsibly and expect it to generate sufficient returns to enable full repayment within six months.

I would be deeply grateful for your consideration and support. This opportunity would not only strengthen my family's financial stability but also contribute to local economic activity and employment opportunities within my community.

Thank you for your time and consideration. I would be happy to provide additional details about the business plan and repayment schedule upon request.