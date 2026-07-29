Business Startup

Help Launch Hamilton Driveway Defense

Hello friends, family, neighbors, and supporters,

My name is Robert Hamilton, and I’m working to launch my own driveway sealing business, Hamilton Driveway Defense.

For years, I’ve believed in hard work, quality service, and building something that I can be proud to pass on to my family. I’m taking the leap into business ownership and starting a professional driveway sealing company that will help homeowners protect one of their biggest investments—their property.

To get started, I need funding for essential equipment and startup costs, including:

Commercial-grade sealcoating equipment Sealant and materials Safety equipment Marketing and advertising Business insurance and licensing Trailer and transportation equipment

My goal is to raise enough capital to purchase the equipment needed to begin serving customers this season and create a business that can grow throughout our community.

Every contribution, no matter the size, helps move this dream closer to reality. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign with friends and family is just as valuable.

In return for your support, I promise to build a business based on honesty, quality workmanship, fair pricing, and customer satisfaction.

Thank you for believing in me and helping me turn a dream into a successful local business.

Together, we can build Hamilton Driveway Defense from the ground up.

Sincerely,

Robert Hamilton

Owner, Hamilton Driveway Defense



