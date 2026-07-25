Business start up and final semester fees.

Help Me Turn an Empty Shop into a Fresh Fruit Juice Business

Applicant: Chiemeka Matthew

My Story

Hello, my name is Chiemeka Matthew, though many people know me as Chy. Thank you for taking the time to read my story.

I am a registered nurse with many years of experience caring for others, and I am currently pursuing further education to improve my knowledge and expand the ways I can serve my community. While studying, I have been searching for a sustainable way to support myself financially without giving up my educational goals.

After much thought and prayer, I decided to start a Fresh Fruit Juice Business. This business will allow me to earn an honest income while promoting healthy living by providing natural, nutritious fruit juices to people in my community.

By God's grace, I have already taken the first important step—I have paid for a shop where the business will operate and have also registered the business name known as "Gimel Healthylife Care Services", with BN Number - 8618785. I was approved for a Clinic/ Hospital establishment.

However, the shop is empty. At the moment, I do not have the financial resources to purchase the equipment and supplies needed to begin production.

How the Funds Will Be Used

The funds raised will be used to purchase:

Commercial blender and juice extractor Refrigerator and freezer Food-grade bottles, caps, and labels Fresh fruits and other startup supplies Sealing machine and packaging materials Basic furniture and shelving for the shop Branding and marketing materials

Why Your Support Matters

Your support will not only help me launch this business but will also help me continue my education, become financially independent, and build a stable future.

As the business grows, I hope to create employment opportunities and make healthy, affordable, fresh fruit juice available to my community. My goal is to build a business that serves people while creating a lasting source of income to support myself and my family.

A Humble Appeal

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference. If you are unable to donate, I would be deeply grateful if you could share my campaign with your family, friends, church, and social networks.

Your generosity is not just helping to buy equipment—it is helping transform an empty shop into a thriving business, supporting my education, and allowing me to build a brighter future through hard work, determination, and faith.

Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and supporting my dream.

May God richly bless you for your generosity and support.

Attached:

CAC Registration Certificate Photos of the empty shop



