Business Idea

My name are PRINCEWILL EBE

From Nigeria,a student in federal university of BAYELSA STATE.concerning the issues of unemployment on the rise I decided to start up an agricultural farm focusing on poultry and animal husbandry,but struggling with capital for the development of the land i decided to seek aid through this fundraising,as God has blessed you pls be a blessing for my dreams too.

Startup with #350,000 for two rams male and female

#200,000 for goats male and female

#350,000 for the land fencing for secure grazing.

And the 80,000 for feeds start up.



