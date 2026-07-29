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Burying Our Brother

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$660 USD

Fundraiser created byMysti Moore

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mysti Moore

Burying Our Brother

In Loving Memory of Joshua Epps


It is with shattered hearts that we share the sudden passing of Joshua Epps, age 35.


Joshua was a beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, family member, and friend who touched the lives of so many people. A war hero who served his country with courage and honor, Joshua carried that same strength, loyalty, and selflessness into every part of his life.


He loved deeply and wholeheartedly. He had an incredible personality, a contagious laugh, and a gift for making others smile even during their hardest days. Whether he was joking around, telling stories, or simply spending time with the people he loved, Joshua had a way of bringing joy wherever he went. To know him was to love him.


Joshua was also a true music lover. He was in band growing up, and his love for music stayed with him throughout his life. He always appreciated a good song and could connect with people through music just as easily as he could through his humor. Music wasn’t just something he listened to—it was part of who he was.


His passing has left an unimaginable void in the lives of everyone who knew him. Our family is heartbroken as we navigate this sudden loss and the difficult days ahead.


We are asking for support to help cover the expenses associated with bringing Joshua home and giving him the memorial he deserves. Any donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to contribute financially, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers.


With permission from Joshua’s mother, I have created this GoFundMe on behalf of the family. All contributions will go directly toward bringing Joshua home and covering funeral and memorial expenses. Every donation, share, and prayer helps ease the burden on our family during this incredibly difficult time.


Thank you for helping us honor the life, service, and memory of Joshua Epps. He will be deeply loved, forever missed, and never forgotten. ❤️


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