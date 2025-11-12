Help Claire End Gender Ideology

My name is Claire, I am one of a growing number of detransitioners hoping to spread the word about the harms being done to children under the guise of "gender affirmation."

At 11 years old I was sexually assaulted, and at 12 I started calling myself transgender. Instead of seeing this as a cry for help, my psychologists and medical doctors diagnosed me with gender dysphoria, put me on depo provera to suppress my period, and referred to me as a "textbook trans boy." By the time I entered highschool I had been on Testosterone for nearly a year and had underwent a double mastectomy.

There are many kids like me. One in One thousand teenagers in America are on cross sex hormones, thousands have undergone elective surgeries aiming to treat subjective feelings. With your support, I will travel to protests and legislative hearings across the country to tell my story and fight to stop this from happening to other kids.

Your donation will be used for:

travel and lodging fees

t-shirts, banners, and signs to raise awareness

attendance fees for conferences

This is not a political issue, it is one of basic common sense and medical ethics. I hope to unite people from across the political spectrum under this issue, be you a conservative Christian or a gender critical feminist or simply a centrist interested in the truth. Any donation, big or small, will be put to good use and will make a difference in this cause.

Thank you for reading my story, your donations and prayers are very much appreciated!