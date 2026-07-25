Burns family car fund

My name is Zachary Firl, and I am trying to raise money for my friends, Jay and Tiara Burns and their family, they recently had their 4th baby and needed a bigger car. They bought a car with their savings but unfortunately now the car has multiple problems with the engine and transmission. In the meantime they have been borrowing a car until they can save money to either fix theirs or buy a different vehicle. This family is very generous and involved with the Rock church, they serve every Sunday on both sides of the mountain and through out the week. any donation helps! Acts chapter 2 verse 45. May the Lord bless you!