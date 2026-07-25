OPERATION BURNING EDGE

Experience war correspondence firsthand from invasion across US Southern Border. Witness provable small and massive camps, and “colonias,” such at that being constructed for up to 200,000 aliens in Liberty County, Texas. Colonias are permanent alien towns, including the massive Colony Ridge settlement north of Houston.

This invasion is facilitated by the US Government. You will see this firsthand. With specific locations you can drive to and see with own eyes.

Join famed war time correspondent and green beret, Michael Yon with new media journalist and Host of Right Now with Ann Vandersteel, to engage with and report on the reality of this war zone while meeting reliable sources across CBP, Sheriffs, local LE, members of Congress as well as "migrants" who supposedly are coming to America for a "better way of life".

It is time to present the truth of this globally architected destruction of America.





HELP US COVER THE INVASION:

- Top of the line Military Grade Communications Gear

Ground-to-ground, ground-to-air, and satellite comms.

Starlink for broadband communications and broadcasting

- Various sensors, including $500,000 cooled thermal camera attached to an $80,000 fifty-foot mast.



- Image intensifiers, handheld thermal scanners, high quality low-light optics including the most modern optics platforms.



- IR spotlights & detectors



- Helicopter coverage



- Multiple aviation options including helicopters and various fixed wing aircraft allowing for video capture and real-time thermal imaging.



- Advanced drone technology with FAA certified Drone pilots.



- Advanced audio and video equipment for discreet and overt audio/video capture



- Multiple vehicles, RVs, and staff with military trained security



Follow Michael & Ann on Twitter



https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon

https://twitter.com/annvandersteel











