GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Operation Burning Edge

Goal$35,000 USD
Raised$26,155 USD

Fundraiser created byANN VANDERSTEEL

Fundraiser funds will be received by ANN VANDERSTEEL

Operation Burning Edge

OPERATION BURNING EDGE

Experience war correspondence firsthand from invasion across US Southern Border.  Witness provable small and massive camps, and “colonias,” such at that being constructed for up to 200,000 aliens in Liberty County, Texas.  Colonias are permanent alien towns, including the massive Colony Ridge settlement north of Houston.  

This invasion is facilitated by the US Government.  You will see this firsthand.  With specific locations you can drive to and see with own eyes.

Join famed war time correspondent and green beret, Michael Yon with new media journalist and Host of Right Now with Ann Vandersteel, to engage with and report on the reality of this war zone while meeting reliable sources across CBP, Sheriffs, local LE, members of Congress as well as "migrants" who supposedly are coming to America for a "better way of life".

It is time to present the truth of this globally architected destruction of America. 


HELP US COVER THE INVASION:

- Top of the line Military Grade Communications Gear

  • Ground-to-ground, ground-to-air, and satellite comms.
  • Starlink for broadband communications and broadcasting

- Various sensors, including $500,000 cooled thermal camera attached to an $80,000 fifty-foot mast.   

- Image intensifiers, handheld thermal scanners, high quality low-light optics including the most modern optics platforms.

- IR spotlights & detectors

- Helicopter coverage 

- Multiple aviation options including helicopters and various fixed wing aircraft allowing for video capture and real-time thermal imaging.

- Advanced drone technology with FAA certified Drone pilots.

- Advanced audio and video equipment for discreet and overt audio/video capture

- Multiple vehicles, RVs, and staff with military trained security

Follow Michael & Ann on Twitter

https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon          

https://twitter.com/annvandersteel




Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve