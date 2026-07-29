Burnham Family Fire Start Over Fund

After 15 long years, our time at our NE FL rental home has come to an abrupt end due to an accidental fire. We're all safe, thank God, but we could use all the help we can get. Family of 4. Wife is disabled. We didn't have much to begin with and we had no renters insurance. Most everything is gone. Funds will cover relocation, furniture, clothing, food, and housewares. Any excess will help cover rent increase. Thank you. God Bless you.