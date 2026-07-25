GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Buried Without Hope: Urgently Fund Their Final RIP

Goal$500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNICOLE BROWN

Buried Without Hope: Urgently Fund Their Final RIP

🌟 ✨ **The Unspoken Burden** ✨🌟 Last July, a day that was supposed to be filled with memories of joy turned into one of the most painful days of my life. On the 15th of July, we lost Mom unexpectedly—a sudden turn of events I'm still trying to process. The shock has been overwhelming, and dealing with her passing without insurance has added an extra layer of pain and burden. I've found myself grappling with a profound responsibility: supporting my siblings through this tough time financially. We come from humble beginnings, and our resources are limited. I receive a check due to health issues which barely covers what I need after bills; it certainly doesn't stretch far enough for us now. The cost of cremation is something none of us expected—a financial burden that feels unjust in the face of such sorrow. The thought of my siblings grieving and worrying about how they’ll manage to lay our mom to rest breaks my heart into a million pieces. I feel their pain, acutely aware of each stone unturned weighs heavily on all of us. But it's more than just financial; this is about honoring her life, providing dignity in death for the woman who has given so much to us. That’s why we turned to crowdfunding—not because we know any other way through tough times, but because sometimes you need help from strangers who believe that love transcends all barriers. We're raising funds not just for cremation costs but also for her memory and our peace of mind during this period of healing. If ever there were a time to rise above our circumstances together as one community united in shared grief, it’s now. Every dollar counts—whether big or small. It could mean the world to us to know that people outside our immediate circle care enough about us and Mom's legacy to contribute what they can. This campaign isn’t just about money; it’s a call for unity in adversity, an affirmation of life even as we mourn its loss. Your donations will help ease some of the burdens on my siblings who are already shouldering so much more than I ever could imagine. Thank you for taking the time to read this—and perhaps act upon your heart if moved by our story. Every bit helps, every share counts. Let’s come together as family does best: supporting one another through rain and shine. 🌈💕 With deepest gratitude & hope, [Your Name]

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,050 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,725 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve