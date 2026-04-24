Burial for Jayden Burlile

Hi, May 15, 2026 I got a call my nephew had passed away unexpectedly, he was only 18 and found deceased by my brother and his wife my sister in law. We have sense been trying to find away to burry him and as you can imagine this has been so hard, we have been able to accumulate the money for his viewing and services but sadly we are still short 9000 for his burial, it has now been well over 1 month my sweet nephew has been laying in a fridge waiting to be laid to rest! If you can please find it in your heart to help out and donate what you can, to help us with this difficult situation it would be so helpful and we would be beyond grateful! We don’t have much longer before the funeral home wants to send him to the county cemetery and we don’t want that. He deserves better as his life was already cut short. No donation is to small and every share is beyond helpful. God bless you all and thank you all in advance.