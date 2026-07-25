Burial ceremony of our beloved mother

Title:

Help Us Give Joy's Mother a Dignified Burial





Story:





We are humbly asking for your support to help us give Joy's beloved mother a dignified burial. Her passing has brought great pain to our family, and we are struggling to meet the funeral and burial expenses.





We are hoping to raise funds to cover the costs before the burial on 23rd and 24th July. No amount is too small, and every donation will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers during this difficult time. May God bless you abundantly.