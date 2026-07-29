Bunny's Adoption

For days, I've been asking for help with food. We're back in debt with the vet, and less than two hours ago I found another kitten that is now being cared for. Sadly, these are the kinds of posts that hardly get noticed. They don't get shared, they don't go viral, and they don't inspire people to help.

Meanwhile, the posts showing animals in terrible conditions get a lot of attention, with everyone saying they should be rescued. But what happens after that? The reality is that we're left with another life to care for, another mouth to feed, and more bills to pay. Very few people think about what comes after the rescue or what it takes to keep so many animals safe and healthy every day.

The truth is that our situation is becoming desperate. We do everything we can, but without support it's impossible to keep going. The numbers simply don't add up, and with the current situation in the country, things are harder than ever.

I want to continue helping these animals, but I can't do it alone.