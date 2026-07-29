Hi! My name is Nazara & I have taken in 4 rescue bunnies over the last few years… if you’ve ever had a bunny, you know, they are the sweetest things and mine have definitely brought me a lot of peace over the last few years with family tragedies and changes in our life

So we decided that we would love to be a little bunny sanctuary…when we got our fourth female, we did not know she was pregnant and she proceeded to give us 5 new babies 😍 there are currently so many bunnies in shelters and being listed on Facebook groups all the time needing to be rehomed… we have decided to keep all the babies and are looking to raise funds for food medicine, pens & vet visits to make sure all of our babies end up spayed and neutered! We are looking to eventually expand so that we can take on more of these sweet creatures, but they do take a lot more resources when it comes to their care! All proceeds will go to the bunnies vet visits food ect!! we keep all of our bunnies indoors and they are all free roaming so getting them neutered and spayed is our big priority! Any help is much appreciated!!







