Mission trip Bulgaria and Spain 2026





Can you imagine what it feels to receive a Bible for the first time?

Or when someone shares love and hope when you are lost?

Those are things that makes us passionate about our upcoming mission project in Bulgaria and Spain. To see a young generation being trained and used by God in a way that will change their perspective of Christianity.

Don’t miss the opportunity to partner with us to bring hope to some of the most unreached villages in the world where the Lord has been opening supernatural doors for us and minister. In the last few days we received a call from Vratsa where the local mayor is collaborating with us to present the puppet show to their community along with the presentation we have planned in an orphanage in the same day. Praise God!!!

We are only a few days away and we believe God for His provision to cover all the traveling, lodging and meal expenses. We are so close to reach our fundraising goal and we invite you to be a part of it!!

You can pray and if the Lord lays in your heart to donate, it’s pretty easy.

We appreciate your support as we continue to spread the gospel around the world!

🙏🇧🇬🇪🇸