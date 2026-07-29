Bulgaria Adoption

I am a missionary serving in Kitale, Kenya and the Executive Director of Purposefully Made Ministries, where we walk alongside children living with disabilities in rural Kenya. From the time I was a little girl, the Lord placed a deep love for adoption in my heart. Over the past several years, He has continued to make it unmistakably clear that adoption is the next chapter He is calling me into.

The Lord has specifically placed Bulgaria on my heart, and I step forward in faith with love and trust as I follow His leading toward bringing my child home. Adoption is such a beautiful picture of the Gospel—we are chosen, loved, and adopted as God’s own children. My prayer is to offer a home filled with God’s light, unconditional love, and unwavering hope to a child in need.

I humbly ask that you would consider praying for me and for the family the Lord is preparing. If you feel led, I would be deeply grateful for your support in helping bring my child home. As a full-time missionary, every gift—no matter the size—makes a meaningful difference in providing hope and sharing God’s love with a child in need.







