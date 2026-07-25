My father was gone by the time I was three.





Not deployed. Not working. Gone.





I spent time in foster care. Moved 36 times before I found stability. I served 20 years in the U.S. Army National Guard and built a life — a wife, three daughters, a home in Middle Tennessee. But I came to fatherhood with no model to follow. No blueprint. No man who had ever shown me what it looked like to lead a family with faith, discipline, and intentionality.

So I built one.





DNA Legacy, Inc. — operating as Fathering the Fatherless — is a Tennessee 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to restoring godly fatherly influence to fatherless children across Middle Tennessee and equipping men with the practical and biblical tools to become the fathers their families need.





One in four American children grows up without a father. In Tennessee that number is 37% — nearly double the national average. 85% of youth in prison come from fatherless homes. 63% of youth suicides. 71% of high school dropouts. Fatherlessness is not a social issue. It is the root issue behind most of what is broken in our communities.





Your donation directly funds:





📖 The Built to Father™ Trilogy — three books built around the SHEPHERD Framework™, eight biblical pillars of fatherhood, launching June 7, 2026 on Amazon. Written for the man who came to fatherhood with nothing to go on and decided to build something anyway.





🎧 The Audiobook — because some men will never sit down with a book but will listen in their truck, at the gym, in the margins of their day.





🌎 Built to Father™ en Español — because fatherlessness does not speak only English.





🎤 Speaking and Events — including Boots & Braids Country Night, our annual Father-Daughter Dance, and future community events designed to put fathers and their children in the same room together.





🤝 Partnerships with other nonprofits serving fathers and fatherless children — because no single organization changes a generation alone.





Every dollar you give is a blueprint handed to a man who never had one.





The dance started this. The book will carry it. The foundation will sustain it.





— Douglas Androsky Founder & President, Fathering the Fatherless U.S. Army National Guard Veteran | Father of Three





fatheringthefatherless.org



