Been through a lot been looking inside this year God appeared and I can't help to seek him so he said to start a business so I can be a blessing to others so I did been legalized and registered since 05/20/2026 and haven't been able to secure funding so I decided to as God's people I built my business on faith might as well ask God's people for help thanks for the time you take reading this and please help support Kinmans Kuddos llc. In central NKy and maybe 1 day in your state for construction cleaning and REO services...Thanks God bless.