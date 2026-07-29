BuildingTheKingdomofGodPlatform

I am raising funds to support the development of the-kingdom-of-god.com, a digital Christian platform created to help people know Jesus, grow in faith, and live with the Kingdom of God as their first priority.





The vision of this website is to become a simple, accessible, and meaningful online space where people can find biblical encouragement, prayer support, discipleship resources, and guidance for their walk with God. The goal is not only to build a website, but to create a place where people can encounter truth, hope, repentance, restoration, and the love of Christ.





Your donation will help cover the development, design, hosting, technical tools, and ongoing improvements needed to build the platform properly. Every contribution will support the creation of features such as devotionals, prayer resources, Bible-based content, new believer guidance, and future community tools.





This project is built with the desire to point people back to Jesus and to help believers seek first the Kingdom of God in their daily lives. Christian teaching often describes the Kingdom of God as God’s reign and rule, both present now and still coming in fullness.

Thank you for supporting this mission. Your giving helps make this digital ministry possible and allows more people to be reached with the message of God’s Kingdom.