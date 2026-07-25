True Church Building Fund and outreach program

Mission

​True Church of the Living God exists to provide a safe haven for our community and everyone who has a need and an interest in living a purposeful life. We do this through community outreach such as clothing and food drives, street and online ministry and counseling and prayer.

The world is our community.

Vision



Our Vision is the development of a culture that provides care and accountability to a challenging community. We foresee the utmost in comprehensive care being provided to the elderly, the hungry being fed, employment opportunities becoming available, childcare for those in need, housing for the homeless, scholarship and educational programs for our children. We envision widows, and battered women being embraced and uplifted. Anyone facing challenges with addiction will receive assistance in hopes of them letting go and being freed from the stronghold of drugs and alcohol and be reunited with their families. Ultimately, an outreach program that creates a Godly conscience will be established.

Currently and unfortunately we are facing challenges to provide some of the services of our vision due to the lack of a physical location. True Church Of The Living God is in great need of a building, not only for worship but also to carry out the ministry's hearts desire to ensure the greater good for our community. We pray with hope that your heart will be moved with compassion to assist us by donating to our cause. Certainly your donation will not be forgotten and we truly thank you in Advance.

Sincerely Pastor Jemel Pace