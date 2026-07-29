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Building Unbreakable Marriages and Families

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$100 USD

Fundraiser created byBrian Fatheree

Fundraiser funds will be received by Unbreakable Marriage & Family Ministries

Building Unbreakable Marriages and Families

Help Us Expand Our Ministry and Strengthen Marriages

Our Mission

Our ministry exists to bring hope, healing, encouragement, and biblical truth to individuals, couples, and families through teaching, coaching, podcasts, videos, and written resources. We are passionate about helping people grow in their faith, strengthen their relationships, and experience God's transforming power in their lives.

"Over the years, Leslie and I have witnessed lives transformed, marriages restored, and faith strengthened through the ministry God has entrusted to us. As we enter this next season, we're inviting friends, family, and supporters to partner with us in expanding our reach so that even more people can receive encouragement, hope, and practical biblical guidance."


As God continues to open new doors for outreach and impact, we are launching a fundraising campaign to raise $15,000 to support the next phase of our ministry's growth.

Our Goal: $15,000

The funds raised will be equally divided among three key ministry initiatives, with $5,000 allocated to each area.


1. Ministry Technology and Media Production — $5,000

To effectively reach people through podcasts, video teachings, interviews, and online content, we need to improve and expand our technology resources. These funds will help provide:

  1. Podcast recording equipment
  2. Video production equipment
  3. Cameras, microphones, and lighting
  4. Editing software and production tools
  5. Technology upgrades to improve content quality and outreach

Our goal is to create professional, impactful content that can reach more people with messages of faith, encouragement, and hope.


2. Book Launches and Promotion — $5,000

We have recently released new books that are designed to inspire, educate, and equip readers in their faith and relationships. Funding in this area will help cover:

  1. Marketing and promotional campaigns
  2. Advertising and outreach efforts
  3. Book launch activities
  4. Distribution and visibility initiatives
  5. Opportunities to connect these resources with new audiences

We believe these messages can make a lasting difference in the lives of those who read them.


3. The Unbreakable Marriage Coaching Program — $5,000

Strong marriages create strong families and strong communities. The Unbreakable Marriage Coaching Program is designed to help couples improve communication, strengthen their relationship, overcome challenges, and build a marriage founded on biblical principles.

These funds will help support:

  1. Program advertising and promotion
  2. Outreach to couples seeking support
  3. Educational and coaching resources
  4. Expansion of ministry services and impact

Our desire is to reach more couples with practical tools and faith-based guidance that can transform their relationships.


How Your Support Makes a Difference

Every contribution directly helps us expand our reach and increase our impact. Your generosity will help us:

  1. Share life-changing messages through podcasts and video content.
  2. Promote resources that encourage spiritual growth and healthy relationships.
  3. Reach more couples through The Unbreakable Marriage Coaching Program.
  4. Continue serving individuals, couples, and families with excellence and purpose.

Whether you give financially, share this campaign with others, or keep our ministry in your prayers, you become an important part of this mission. Thank you for partnering with us as we work to encourage faith, strengthen marriages, and bring hope to those who need it most!

Together, we can make a lasting impact.


With gratitude and blessings,

Brian and Leslie Fatheree & family

[Fatheree Family Ministries]

[theunbreakablefamily.com]

[fathereefamilyministries@gmail.com]


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