Building Together: LEGO for Veterans in treatment.

Regino Hernandez

9600 Veterans Way SW bldg4

Tacoma, WA 98493-0003









I'm raising asking for your help to provide LEGO sets for veterans in residential treatment at American Lakes, VA hospital. I prefer not to get donations. For the ease of logistics, I recommend using, 'Amazon.' utilizing the address above and label to, "Any Veteran!"

These sets give us something meaningful to focus on during our time here, a way to stay engaged, build hope, and fight the loneliness that comes with being separated from loved ones. Your support would help bring these kits to us veterans who need connection and purpose right now. Thank you for standing with us.

Regino Hernandez

Veteran

503 890 7856