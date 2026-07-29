Building through purpose

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As a business owner, the journey hasn’t been easy. Like many creatives, I’ve faced financial setbacks, limited resources, and the pressure of trying to sustain a business while also supporting family and managing everyday responsibilities. Even through the challenges, I’ve continued creating, learning, and pushing forward because I truly believe in the impact art and storytelling can have on people.

I’m currently raising funds to help invest back into my business so I can continue growing professionally and creating opportunities for myself and others. Donations will go toward:

Camera and production equipment Editing software and storage Studio and shoot expenses Marketing and branding Transportation for shoots and projects Expanding my photography and film services

Every contribution, no matter the amount, helps me continue doing what I love while building a sustainable creative career. Your support isn’t just helping a business — it’s helping a vision, a dream, and a creative determined to turn passion into purpose.

If you can donate, share, or simply support the journey, I truly appreciate it more than words can express



