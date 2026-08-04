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Building the Agricultural Sector of Nigeria

Goal₦15,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byBenjamin Apeh

Building the Agricultural Sector of Nigeria

Help Me Start My Poultry Farm and Build a Sustainable Future

My name is Benjamin, and I am a young Nigerian graduate with a dream of building a sustainable poultry farming business in Nigeria.

After completing my studies, I returned to Nigeria with the determination to build a better future for myself and contribute to my community. I have land available for the project, but I currently lack the capital needed to purchase the chickens, construct the necessary facilities, provide feed and water, and cover the initial operating costs.

My goal is to start with a small poultry farm and gradually expand it into a successful business that can provide employment opportunities and contribute to the local supply of affordable eggs and poultry products.

I am seeking financial support to help me get started. The funds raised will be used responsibly for essential startup expenses, including:

  1. Purchasing an initial batch of chickens
  2. Poultry housing and cages
  3. Feed and clean water
  4. Heating and brooding equipment for young birds
  5. Vaccinations and veterinary care
  6. Feeding and watering equipment
  7. Other essential farm supplies

Starting this farm would mean much more to me than simply owning a business. It would give me the opportunity to become financially independent, create a source of employment, and build something that can grow and support others in the future.

I understand that not everyone is in a position to make a large donation. Any amount, no matter how small, can make a difference. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, and social networks would also mean a lot to me.

I am committed to using every contribution responsibly and putting it toward building the foundation of this poultry farm. My hope is that, with the support of generous people, I can turn this dream into a sustainable reality.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering supporting my journey. Your support could help me take the first important step toward building a better future through agriculture.

Thank you for believing in my dream.


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