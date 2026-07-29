Building Storehouses for the Body of Christ

Help The Joseph Institute equip households and churches with practical, faith-based preparedness

The signs are all around us. Economic uncertainty. Natural disasters. Social instability. And yet most households — including most Christian households — are not prepared.

The Joseph Institute exists to change that.





We are a Texas nonprofit ministry rooted in the Joseph model of Genesis 41. Just as Joseph stored grain during seven years of plenty to sustain nations during seven years of famine, we are equipping households and church leaders to prepare now — before the crisis arrives.





We offer two programs:

🌾 The Storehouse Household Preparedness Certification — an online self-paced course that walks any household through food storage, water supply, first aid, emergency planning, and more. Available now.





✏️ The Joseph Strategist Certification Program — an in-person full day training for church leaders to build preparedness infrastructure at the congregational level.

This is not fear-based survivalism. This is biblical stewardship. It is wisdom. It is love for the people God has placed in our care.





How Your Donation Helps:

Your gift of $10,000 will fund:

501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt filing — $700 First year operational costs — Teachable platform, communications JSCP launch costs — materials, CPR certification partnership Marketing and outreach — reaching households and churches nationally

Every dollar goes directly toward equipping the Body of Christ.





A Word from Our Founder:

Eight years ago I hung a sign in my closet. Proverbs 31:25 — She is clothed with strength and dignity and she can laugh at the days to come.

I did not fully understand it then. I understand it now.

The woman who can laugh at the days to come is not naive about what is ahead. She is prepared. Her household is stocked. Her people are covered. Her community knows where to turn.

That is what The Joseph Institute is building. One household at a time. One church at a time.

Will you help us build it?





Campaign Goal: $10,000

Note: The Joseph Institute is a Texas nonprofit corporation currently pursuing 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt status. Donations are gratefully accepted. Please note that contributions are not yet tax deductible pending IRS approval.





Order. Foresight. Provision. — Genesis 41:36