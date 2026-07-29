Building Stability While Navigating Disability

My name is Michael, and I’m currently trying to stabilize my life while navigating chronic health problems, disability systems, panic/anxiety issues, and housing instability.

For most of my life I worked, supported myself, and tried to push through difficult circumstances. Over time, chronic pain, declining mobility, worsening anxiety, and ongoing instability began affecting every part of my daily functioning. I’m currently working with medical providers, a therapist, CADI services, transportation assistance, and county resources to try to rebuild some stability and continuity.

The good news is that support systems are finally beginning to form around me.

The difficult part is that these systems move slowly, and they don’t always cover the realities of day-to-day survival while waiting for long-term stability. Even with assistance, there are still ongoing needs that make daily life difficult:

basic household necessities hygiene supplies transportation costs food flexibility mobility-friendly clothing/shoes medical and wellness expenses caring for my dog small emergencies that quickly become major setbacks when living with very little margin

I recently created a short video explaining my situation and where I’m at emotionally and physically:

Video:

https://youtu.be/N_bijoTRqXA?si=un5bVIaillyFpItN

I’m not asking for luxury or perfection. I’m trying to build enough stability and continuity to stop deteriorating while I continue working through medical care, housing assistance, and disability processes.

Any support — whether financial, sharing this campaign, or simply helping increase visibility — genuinely helps.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for any help you’re able to give.



