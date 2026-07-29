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Building Safe Rural Housing Community Tiny Homes

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMarcus Russell-Minter

Fundraiser funds will be received by Marcus Russell-Minter

Building Safe Rural Housing Community Tiny Homes

Building Safe Rural Housing Communities: Tiny Homes & Manufactured Housing for Families Seeking Stability

Story / description


Across many communities in United States, working families are being locked out of housing—not because they don’t work hard, but because traditional rental requirements often demand high credit scores, long rental history, and income that is 3 times the monthly rent. These barriers disproportionately affect many underserved communities, including African American families seeking a path to stable homeownership and safe living.

Our vision is to develop affordable rural housing communities where families can access safe, newly built tiny homes and manufactured homes on privately owned land. These communities would offer an alternative to overcrowded apartments, unstable rentals, and rising city housing costs.

The project aims to:

  1. Purchase affordable rural land in and around Dallas and surrounding areas
  2. Prepare infrastructure including roads, utilities, and safe water access
  3. Place new energy-efficient tiny homes and manufactured homes for individuals and families
  4. Create a community where residents can build stability even if they do not qualify for traditional rentals due to credit history or strict income requirements
  5. Support long-term ownership opportunities instead of endless renting


Why this matters


Many people are employed and financially capable of paying for housing monthly, yet are denied apartments because of:

  1. Credit challenges
  2. Past housing instability
  3. Income verification standards requiring 3x rent
  4. Lack of generational wealth to purchase traditional homes

This initiative is about creating a practical housing solution: land + safe housing + dignity.

How donations will be used

Funds raised will directly support:

  1. Rural land acquisition
  2. Legal and zoning research
  3. Utility installation (water, septic, electric)
  4. Purchase of manufactured homes and tiny homes
  5. Community planning and permitting
  6. Establishing a nonprofit or community development structure

Goal

Our initial fundraising goal is $65,000 to secure the first parcel of land and begin planning the pilot community.

Every contribution—large or small—helps move families toward safe housing, self-sufficiency, and community ownership.

Closing

We believe affordable housing should not be out of reach simply because someone doesn’t fit a standard apartment application formula. Together, we can create a new model for rural housing access that opens doors for families ready to build a better future.

Please share, donate, and support this mission to create safe housing opportunities for underserved families.


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